Redwood Credit Union hires Heath as executive VP

Redwood Credit Union has hired Lisa Heath as executive vice president and chief financial and risk officer.

Heath will oversee the credit union’s accounting and finance departments, risk management and wealth management services, as well as RCU Services Group, RCU’s wholly-owned subsidiary which offers auto sales and insurance services. She will be instrumental in the development of the Credit Union’s long-term planning, programs, and strategies.

Heath comes to RCU from OnPoint Community Credit Union in Portland, Ore., where she served as controller. She worked for two additional credit unions in Oregon, where she served as internal auditor, financial analyst, senior treasury analyst, and chief financial officer. A certified public accountant (CPA), Heath began her career in public accounting at McCracken Mason Associates.

“Lisa brings a wealth of financial industry knowledge and experience to RCU, as well as a strong background in credit unions,” says Brett Martinez, RCU President and CEO.

“We feel she’s a great fit for RCU’s culture, and we look forward to her contributions to the Credit Union’s strength and growth.”