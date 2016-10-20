Redwood Cafe to host Holland book launch Nov. 5

The Redwood Café in Cotati will host award-winning author Laura McHale Holland and friends, as well as readers and writers interested in the art of memoir, as they celebrate the launch of her latest book, “Resilient Ruin: A memoir of hopes dashed and reclaimed.”

The event is scheduled for Nov. 5, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Highway.

Holland will read from her memoir, sign books, answer questions and welcome special guests: master storyteller Ruth Stotter and performance poet Claire Blotter. A drawing for two five-minute open-mic slots will also be held for folks who want to tell or read a coming-of-age story. No cover charge.

For further details, email lauramh@mac.com.

The book is about a teenage girl breaking free, and a cunning classmate on the prowl. Can she recover after they collide? Orphaned as a child, 14-year-old Laura finally rebels against her abusive guardian. No longer willing to tolerate the violent tirades and imprisoning restrictions at home, Laura lives on dreams, rock ’n’ roll, and kisses in moonlight. She believes whatever comes next can’t be worse than what she’s already endured. Her hope for a normal life is ripped away when a predator reels her in. With her heart shattered and her confidence destroyed, Laura plunges into a downward spiral.