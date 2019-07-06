Red flags fly at all fire stations during “Red Flag” warnings

The City of Santa Rosa Fire Department is joining Fire agencies across Sonoma County to implement an additional way to increase public awareness during times of critical fire weather conditions. When the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning locally, all City of Santa Rosa Fire Stations will fly a red flag to signify the conditions to the community.

A Red Flag Warning means that there is an increased risk for fire danger due to warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds.

Community members should take precautions during times of a Red Flag Warning, by avoiding outdoor activities that could spark a fire. During a Red Flag Warning:

• Avoid mowing or trimming dry grass on a Red Flag Warning Day (Mow before 10 AM on a day when it’s not excessively hot and dry.)

• Thoroughly extinguish all cigarettes and smoking material.

• Don’t pull over or park in tall dry grass.

• Use spark arrestors on portable gasoline powered equipment to avoid an accidental fire.

• Properly maintain vehicles to prevent starting fires along roads due to sparks or flammable materials being spit out from the catalytic converter system.

• Ensure trailer chains are secured and don’t drag on the ground.

• Keep your cell phone turned on at all times to receive emergency alerts.

• Sign up to receive emergency notifications at www.SoCoAlert.com. So. Co. Alert will be used to send an emergency notification if there is an imminent threat to life or property.

• Have an evacuation and family emergency plan ready.