Rappers for Hospice and the Human Race-history

By: Irene Hilsendager

The “Loosely Wrapped Rappers” want to perk up your next meeting by doing a little song and dance routine for you-for free! There are eight in the group all working to drum up interest in the Human Race and Hospice of Petaluma which also serves Cotati and Rohnert Park. It could be Ellie Roberts of Cotati who serves on the Hospice board and maybe even a pretty former Miss Rohnert Park.

Congratulations to Anna Lunch and Jane Ginn who are being honored this month as outstanding people in the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District. Anna, administrative assistant to the school superintendent, is the “classified employee of the year.” and Jane, a first grade teacher at Marguerite Hahn School, is “teacher of the year.”

