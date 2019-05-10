Ranger retires after 36 years

Community
May 10, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rotary clubs of Rancho Cotati and Rohnert Park are hosting the dedication of a Peace Park Cal Ripken celebrates opening day Happiest sprint on the planet Tech. upgrade for Cotati sewers/water Rancho’s Top Twenty Dinner: a fifty-one-year tradition Community Events Calendar May 10, 2019 through May 23, 2019 May the 4th be with you at La Plaza Park Hansel receives honorary doctorate Volunteer's Corner Annual senior art show Exposición anual de arte para personas mayores Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Free, fun, family activities, Sat. Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Walk the labyrinth in D park Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook So. Co. Community Dev. Commission seeks equity in housing Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing La Comisión de Desarrollo Comunitario del Condado de Sonoma Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization SOMO Village vibrant with painted faces and bling Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Learn about water-wise gardening this weekend JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner Rancho Cotate HS students for the month of April- Perseverance RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage Community Events Calendar May 3, 2019 through May 16, 2019 Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Burton Recreation Center gets a new look K/1 students to present a jobs and business expo Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance Volunteer's Corner Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU Letter carriers stamp out hunger Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed Creative Grants for Summer Arts Youth Programs Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Paparazzi day... Let the egg hunt begin… CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 SSU takes top honors at United Nations conference Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Volunteer's Corner Volunteer’s Corner Sgt. Thompson named So. Co. bike commuter of the year Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Collaborating Together for Peace Community Events Calendar April 26, 2019 through May 9, 2019 It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 Local nonprofit to host Santa Rosa fundraiser for homeless veterans Caregivers offered free awareness training A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Community Events Calendar March 29, 2019 through April 11, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019 Cotati chicken BBQ returns Race volunteers and DJ needed RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Volunteer’s Corner RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10 Volunteer's Corner I can do it! Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Cotati hosts award dinner Volunteer's Corner Free care planning workshop Credo’s Dolcini power rowing to Portland SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Coffee with Cotati cops ‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event Creative Sonoma supports artists impacted by fires Everything bunny in Rohnert Park Cotati Rotary hosts first Humanitarian award Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9 Miss SC Scholarship competition Local winner at art show Bailey So. Co. Woman of the Year Credo High School to speak at WE conference Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019 Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls Basketball receives recognition The “Disney” concert in the TAG building Community Events Calendar April 19, 2019 through May 2, 2019 Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Celebrate Black History Month Heavy rain takes toll on drivers Transgender Day of Visibility Community Events Calendar April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors STEM at SSU Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019 Japanese Internment Remembrance Day Credo students demand strong environmental action Coffee with a Cop  Free family bicycling workshop Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Volunteer's Corner Volunteer's Corner  Senior art show registration for artists age 60+ One Planet Youth Summit and Credo High School United Way ensuring community gets fair share in 2020 census RCRPC hosted Annual Community Award night Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls Grand opening at Acme Burger Penngrove buries time capsule Volunteer's Corner Libraries = strong communities Seniors are targets for telescammers CTE Foundation invests in local schools Our invisible but critical water source Future leaders of the community Rohnert Park Democratic Club Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers TAG building ribbon-cutting/dedication ceremony Creating a teacher recruitment and retention plan SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work” Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019 Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista A new student center in RP Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo Transgender march and rally RP Easter egg hunt New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University Sonoma County STEAM Showcase Transgender day in the square Apply to represent So County’s older adults Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019 McLea’s receives AAA banner SonomaFi coming to local libraries Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1 Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019 SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors Volunteer's Corner Showing off their talents Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25 Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50 Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years Senior center prom Community Events Calendar April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019 Crew does a fine job It’s “American” History Volunteer's Corner SSU to sign landmark commitment to sustainability Volunteer's Corner Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth Residents give high marks to Cotati living Event volunteers needed Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers RCHS Guard and drumline competition SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019 Art students big on art Space for reflection Volunteer's Corner Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy Artists showing off their works Join us on Easter Sunday The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing Parkour Speed competition

Ranger retires after 36 years

By: Irene Hilsendager
May 10, 2019

The Point Reyes Coast line is one person lonelier since John Dell’Osso retired. John Dell’Osso, the current Cotati Mayor, was born in the sunset district of San Francisco, Ca. John’s parents, Vincent and Rose came to the United State from Italy and settled for a few years in Tracy, actually farming with relatives.

The once elegant Green Mill, standing dilapidated two miles south of Cotati, was owned by the Dell’Osso family. Last year the Dell’Osso clan sold the property to Bergan University.

John grew up on the east side of Petaluma. Mom, Rose, who just turned 91 two weeks ago and a beautiful Italian lady who is extremely fit for her age and the apple of John’s eye.

Dell’Osso and wife Jacquie moved to Cotati in 1986 purchasing a house in the bird section of Cotati. They were blessed to have two children, Gabe, who is 28, is employed with Traditional Tea Co. and Rachael, 25, works with the National Park Service at Point Reyes in the capacity of dealing with agreements and non-profits for the western states.

John attended UC Davis and just before graduation he was offered a temporary position as a park ranger. He has been proud for 36 years to wear his ranger uniform and work for a myriad of resources with the national park unit.

Basically being a public information officer, locating lost hikers and drownings, John has built up a great relationship with the media through the years. Anderson Cooper from CN&N has even interviewed John. During the past government shutdown, Point Reyes shoreline news became local, national and international when elephant seals decided to storm the Point Reyes visitor center along with the parking lot to give birth to about 50 new seal pups. New pups cannot be disturbed so they made Point Reyes their home and Dell’Osso the gate keeper.

Since Point Reyes has about 80 miles of coast line on 71,000 acres around 2.5 million visitors and people on the job training visit this vast acreage per year.

As most employees usually work around 2,080 hours a year and a career of 36 years, we could say John has worked around 74,880 hours in his ranger uniform.

Dell’Osso became interested in politics when Robert Coleman, then Cotati mayor, suddenly passed away. The selection was open to the public and John put in his application, was interviewed and selected for a two-year council term and has been in the political arena since. 

John has served in many different capacities of government. He has been mayor, Cotati City Councilman, Sonoma County Library Commissioner, appointed to the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and open space District Advisory Committee, has been a member of the RP-Cotati Library Foundation, on the board of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Rancho Little League, Rancho Cotate High School Project graduation and served on the Cotati’s Environmental Advisory Commission. He volunteers in many different capacities and others which are too numerous to mention.

Former park ranger, Dell’Osso says with pride in his voice, “I have been really blessed to have had a job the American public has trusted me with resources to preserve and protect to allow future generations to enjoy them.”