Senior students from Rancho Cotate High School wish the student body Happy Holidays after their performance at the school’s annual Airband Rally. The theme for this year's rally was High School Movies, the freshmen class performed The Breakfast Club; the sophomore class, Can't Buy Me Love; the junior class, Footloose; the senior class, Bring it On and the faculty did a variety of movies. The rally was held Friday, December 8 in the gym.