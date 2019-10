Jayden Sola, senior at Rancho Cotate High School, goes for a big hit during their game against Healdsburg High School. The teams played against each other on Tues., Oct. 15 in the gym in the TAG Building. Rancho defeated Healdsburg 3-0. Their next home game is Thurs., Oct. 17 at 6:00pm vs Elsie Allen.

Photo by Jane Peleti