Joey Kramer, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the Rancho varsity baseball team, slides into home plate to score for his team during their NCS playoff game against Maria Carrillo High School. The teams met up at Maria Carrillo Saturday, May 26 to battle it out to move on to the next level of playoffs. After going into extra innings, Maria Carrillo came up with the win 4-3.

Jane Peleti