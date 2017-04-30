Rancho sport scholarship recipients

Rancho Cotate
April 30, 2017
April 28, 2017

Six Rancho Cotate high school seniors signed their commitment papers in front of family and friends and the student body at Rancho in the gym during break. Janaea Mason received a scholarship to play softball at California State University at San Marcos, Kaitlyn Hager accepted a scholarship to play softball at Hiram College, Reilani Peleti received a scholarship to play softball at Chico State University, Brittney Scardina accepted a scholarship to play softball at California State University at San Marcos, Taylor Proctor received a scholarship to play softball at Humboldt State University and Mario Garcia accepted a scholarship to play soccer at California State University, Fullerton. Jane Peleti