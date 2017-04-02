Rancho softball squad rolls over Windsor 9-3

It seems a couple of weeks off served Rancho Cotate High’s softball team well.

After going 2-2 and reaching the semifinals of the rugged Queen of the Mountain tournament in the Bay Area, which ended on March 11, the Cougars did not have another game scheduled until the North Bay League opener on Tuesday, March 28.

Rancho Cotate returned to the diamond strong, as Kaitlyn Hager’s home run was the highlight of its 9-3 win over the Jaguars. The Cougars improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the NBL.

Rancho Cotate piled up the runs early, scoring twice in both the first and second innings and three times in the third.

The Cougars also got a solid pitching performance from Brittney Scardina, who allowed three hits, struck out six and gave up two earned runs in the complete-game victory.

Rancho Cotate pounded out 13 hits, including a 3-for-4 performance from Talia Guerrero, who also had two RBI and scored twice. Janaea Mason, a senior, also drove in a pair of runs and had two hits. Reilani Peleti, Scardina and Hager also had two hits.

The next home game for Rancho Cotate is Tuesday, April 4, at 4 p.m. against Ukiah. The Cougars played road games on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30 against Freedom of Oakley and Santa Rosa’s Cardinal Newman, respectively.