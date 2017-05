The Rancho Cotate High School softball team honored the seniors before their game against Casa Grande last Tuesday. The esteemed seniors were, Reilani Peleti, Brittney Scardina, Kaitlyn Hager, Taylor Proctor, Janaea Mason, Taylor Del Santo and Malia Kuka. The girls ended their last home game defeating Casa 11-1. They are currently undefeated in the league and their final game will be Friday, May 12 against Santa Rosa High School.

Jane Peleti