By: Jane Peleti

Elijah Beck, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the band, shows students from Waldo Intermediate school dance moves for the Rancho school song. The Rancho band made its annual rounds to all the elementary schools Oct. 30 and performed for the kids. Both the band and the students look forward to this event each year. Beck was asked to show the kids the dance moves at his old elementary school.