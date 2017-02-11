Rancho senior girls leave in grand style

Cougars power past Casa Grande, 54-39 in final home game for Peleti, Julia Guerrero and Enriquez

The Rancho Cotate High girls’ basketball team made sure seniors Reilani Peleti, Julia Guerrero and Grizzle Enriquez were winners in the final home game of their careers as the Cougars thumped Casa Grande of Petaluma 59-34 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

After a tight first quarter that saw the Cougars jump to a 9-7 lead, Rancho Cotate exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Gauchos 22-5 to take a 31-12 lead at halftime.

The Cougars didn’t let up and held a 28-22 scoring advantage in the second half.

Peleti, who is headed to Chico State to play softball next year, shared top scoring honors with junior Camille as both tallied 16 points.

Rancho Cotate improved to 11-13 overall and 3-10 in the North Bay League. The Cougars’ final game was Thursday, Feb. 9, in Santa Rosa against Maria Carrillo.

Santa Rosa 44, Rancho Cotate 32

The Cougars fell behind early against Santa Rosa and never found their footing in a home NBL loss on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Panthers outscored the Cougars 17-4 in the first quarter and never looked back. Rancho Cotate cut the lead to eight, 21-13, by halftime. But the Panthers outscored the Cougars 12-10 and 11-9 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to put the game away.

Rancho Cotate senior Reilani Peleti, who recently surpassed the mark for 1,000 points, was the game’s top scorer with 17 points. Julia Guerrero added seven to the Cougars’ cause.

Poor shooting proved the downfall of the Cougars, who shot a woeful 16 percent from the field.

Junior Camille Spackman was the top rebounder for Rancho Cotate with eight, followed by Peleti and Guerrero with five apiece.

Ukiah 40, Rancho Cotate 18

Another bad shooting night plagued Rancho Cotate in a road NBL loss on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Cougars shot 11 percent from the field and did not have a player score in double figures.

Peleti and Spackman were the top scorers for Rancho Cotate with four points each.

Junior Natalie Guerrero was the leading rebounder for the Cougars with seven.

Rancho Cotate ended the regular season on Thursday with road game in Santa Rosa against Maria Carrillo.