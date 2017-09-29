Rancho senior Camille blocks the ball
Camille Spackman, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the varsity volleyball team, makes a big jump to block the ball during their game against Casa Grande on Thursday, September 21. Casa Grande defeated Rancho in three games out of 5.
September 29, 2017
