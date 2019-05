The Rancho Cotate High School baseball team played their last home game Wed., May 1. Prior to the start of the game, the seniors, Wyatt Vogt, Riley Cronin and Zach Hendry were honored by their team and surrounded by their family members for one last photo on their baseball field. Rancho played against Analy High School and were not able to get the win, Analy defeated Rancho 4-1. Rancho played against Analy at an away game Fri., May 3 and defeated them 7-4.

Photo by Jane Peleti