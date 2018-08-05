Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University

By: By Joe Langstaff (Guest Writer)

Earlier this month, Mendocino College Eagles sophomore student-athlete Jaymin Graveman, a 2016 graduate of Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park and two-year player for the Eagles baseball team, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to continue his college education and baseball career at Holy Names University in Oakland, a four-year private university.

The university offers a curriculum of undergraduate, graduate and adult courses of study in a wide range of areas, including social sciences, business, communications, criminology, international relations, natural sciences, nursing and kinesiology.

Explaining his choice of selecting Holy Names University to continue his college education and baseball playing career, Graveman cited the university’s excellent academic standing among 4-year colleges, the financial assistance and scholarships offers, its level of athletic competition and its location.

He explained that “I wanted to go to a D-II school and stay on the West Coast. I like the city vibes. I have an opportunity to go to San Francisco which is 20 minutes away or to downtown Oakland or watch games at the Coliseum or Oracle.”

An added bonus for Graveman is that the university is not that far away from home in Rohnert Park. It’s close enough to come home now and then “to do laundry once in a while and visit friends and family.”

At Holy Names University Graveman will pursue a major in business administration with an emphasis in business management and play for the university’s baseball team. As a scholar-athlete, he will receive both financial aid and academic and athletic scholarships.

Holy Names University is a NCAA Division II member and competes as a member of the Pacific West Conference. The mascot for the university’s intercollegiate sports teams is the Hawk.

At Rancho Cotate, Graveman was a three-year varsity player for the Cougars baseball team, playing the positions of pitcher and shortstop. He enrolled at Mendocino College in the fall of 2016 and has since completed his freshman and sophomore years of college studies. He played two seasons for the Eagles baseball team.

In his freshman year for the Eagles, he pitched and played in the outfield, but missed several games with an injury. In his sophomore year he was the team’s No. 1 starting pitcher. Graveman, a right-hander, had a banner season, leading the Eagles staff in starts (13), wins (8), innings pitched (82) and tied for total appearances (14).

Not only was he the team leader in those categories, but also among the leaders in the Bay Valley Conference.

Among all Bay Valley Conference pitchers over the course of the season, Graveman was tied for third in number of starts. He was fifth in the conference in innings pitched. He was tied for second in wins. His 3.51 ERA in conference games earned him an 11th place conference ranking.

The conference coaches acknowledged Graveman’s achievements by selecting him to the Bay Valley Conference All-Conference First Team; an honor given to only two other conference pitchers.

Graveman’s work on the mound for the Eagles in the 2018 season was one of the keys for the Eagles having one of the program’s best seasons in recent years. The Eagles finished the 2018 season with a 21-18 record, tying the 2001 Eagles team for most wins in a season by an Eagles team in two decades.

Eagles head baseball coach Conor Bird describes Graveman as “a great guy to have in my program for two years. He had a really good work ethic and was a really good student. He was a first-team, all-league pitcher for us this year. He was a starter for us in the outfield last year. He would have pitched a lot if he hadn’t been injured. He contributed to a lot of our winning. He was a big part in helping us turn the program around into a winner.”

Graveman credits the Eagles coaching staff for helping him have success at the community college level, helping him become a better player and providing him the opportunity to continue his education and playing career at the four-year level.

The Eagles staff, in addition to head coach Bird includes assistant coaches Mickey Coughlin, Chase Gordon and Sonny Garza. Coughlin was also the teams pitching coach.

Graveman also acknowledged “the excellent help that (Mendocino College athletic trainer) Naoto (Horiguchi) provided to help me rehabilitate after my injury in his freshman year and keep me healthy this (2018) season.”

Horiguchi has earned a reputation of being one of the elite community college athletic trainers in the state.

The PacWest Conference, as it is called, includes full-member schools including Holy Names University, San Francisco Academy of Art, Azusa Pacific University, Biola University, Chaminade University of Honolulu, Concordia Irvine, Dominican University of California, Fresno Pacific University, University of Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Pacific University, Notre Dame de Namur University, Point Loma Nazarene University, and affiliate members Sonoma State (Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis), Cal State Los Angeles (Women’s Tennis) and Cal State Stanislaus (Women’s Tennis).

The PacWest Baseball Conference includes teams from Holy Names University, Azusa Pacific, Point Loma, California Baptist, Biola, Academy of Arts, Concordia, Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Pacific, Fresno Pacific and Dixie State. Dixie State University is a public comprehensive university in St. George, Utah, which affiliates with the PacWest in some sports, including baseball.