Rancho girls thump Ukiah, Newman

It appears Rancho Cotate High’s softball team is finding its groove offensively as the Cougars have scored 28 runs in their last two games.

The Cougars are getting solid contributions up and down the lineup, whether it’s from Chico State-bound Reilani Peleti, sophomore Talia Guerrero, senior Malia Kuka, senior Taylor Del Santo or senior pitcher Brittney Scardina.

Rancho Cotate 10, Ukiah 0

More than half the runs for Rancho Cotate were produced by Del Santo and Kuka during its 10-0 pasting of Ukiah on Tuesday, April 4.

Del Santo and Kuka each blasted three-run home runs to lead the Cougars past the Wildcats in a North Bay League game that was called after six innings because of softball’s 10-run rule.

The victory lifts the Cougars to 5-3 overall, but more importantly it keeps them unbeaten and alone atop the North Bay League standings with a 3-0 record.

Guerrero also drove in a pair of runs, while Peleti went 3 for 3 (all doubles), and Brittney Scardina had a double and two RBI for the Cougars.

Taylor Proctor was the winning pitcher. She went six innings, struck out four and gave up four hits and no walks.

The Cougars will be on the road for their next three games, beginning today, April 7, with a game against Santa Rosa at 4 p.m. They then journey to face Casa Grande in Petaluma (4 p.m.) and Bella Vista of the Sac-Joaquin Section (11:30 a.m.) for a non-league game in Fair Oaks.

When Rancho Cotate returns home on April 18, it will face last year’s nemesis Montgomery, which handed the Cougars their only regular-season loss in the NBL, and the Vikings also beat Rancho Cotate in the NBL tournament title game as well as the first round of the North Coast Section Div. II playoffs.

Rancho Cotate 18, Cardinal Newman 5

It was a good game for a softball team to pad its stats, and the Cougars did just that in an 18-5 drubbing of Cardinal Newman on March 30 in Santa Rosa.

The Cougars’ 18 runs matched their hit total, and leading the way was Peleti, who blasted two home runs and drove in eight RBI. She finished 3 for 4, including a double. Peleti also crossed the plate five times. She was one of six Cougar players with multiple hits.

Senior K.T. Hager was 4 for 6 with three RBI, while senior Santo was 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and three runs scored. Scardina, also the winning pitcher, was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored. Kuka was 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and Makayla Barns was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Hager got the pitching start for the Cougars. She allowed 11 hits, struck out four, walked one and gave up four earned runs. Scardina took over in the fourth inning and allowed three hits and struck out four.