Rancho girls put together another 3-game win streak

After a tough overtime loss to Liberty of Brentwood in the opening round of the Wine Valley Tournament in Napa, Rancho Cotate High’s girls’ basketball team reeled off three straight wins to push their record this season to 8-2 heading into North Bay League competition.

The Cougars get their final tune-up before NBL play tonight, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m., with a home game against Tamalpais.

Following their 48-46 loss to Brentwood, the Cougars defeated Marin Catholic 42-40 on Dec. 16, Vintage of Napa 43-42 on Dec. 17 and Hayward 53-40 on Dec. 20.

When the Cougars open league play at home on Jan. 3, they’ll face a daunting task against the defending Div. IV state champion Cardinal Newman Cardinals.

Liberty 48, Rancho Cotate 46

The Cougars appeared as if they had control of the game when they took a 36-29 lead into the fourth quarter. But Liberty managed to outscore Rancho Cotate 19-10 in the final quarter to overtake the Cougars.

Camille Spackman had another strong game for the Cougars with 22 points to lead all scorers.

Rancho Cotate 42, Marin Catholic 40

This time, it was the Cougars who mounted a fourth-quarter comeback by outscoring Marin Catholic 12-8 in the final period. Reilani Peleti and Spackman were the only two Cougars to score in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Natalie Guerrero and Peleti were the top rebounders for Rancho Cotate with nine apiece.