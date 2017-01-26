Rancho girls pummel Maria Carrillo

Makenna Menton-Porter and Reilani Peleti each scored in double figures to lead Rancho Cotate High’s girls’ basketball team to a resounding 62-30 North Bay League victory over Maria Carrillo on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Cougars’ gymnasium.

There was no real turning point in this contest as the Cougars, 10-8 overall and 2-5 in the NBL, dominated from the start. Rancho Cotate held a 20-point lead, 24-4, by the end of the first quarter and increased its advantage to 36-11 at halftime.

For good measure, the Cougars outpointed the Pumas in the third quarter 20-6 for a 56-17 lead heading into the final period.

Casa Grande 52, Rancho Cotate 47

Two days before the Maria Carrillo game, the Cougars allowed an early lead to slip away in an NBL game at Casa Grande High in Petaluma.

Rancho Cotate bolted to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. But the Gauchos slowly chipped away at the lead by outscoring the Cougars in every subsequent quarter and eventually overtook Rancho Cotate.

Camille Spackman and Katie Schiebold were the top scorers for Rancho Cotate with 12 and 10 points, respectively, followed by Peleti with nine.

Rancho Cotate’s next home game is Monday, Jan. 30, against Windsor, which beat the Cougars in a hard-fought 58-54 contest on Jan. 10 in Windsor.

The Cougars were at home on Thursday, Jan. 26, against the NBL’s No. 2 team, Montgomery. Details of the game were unavailable when The Community Voice went to press.