Rancho girls keep heads above .500

A 43-40 victory over Ukiah High on Jan. 12 assured the Rancho Cotate High girls’ basketball team’s record would remain above the .500 mark for another week.

The Cougars’ Camille Spackman, a junior, and senior Reilani Peleti were the only players in the game to reach double figures in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Spackman’s points came on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

Rancho Cotate played solid defense throughout the game, holding the Wildcats to only 25 percent shooting from the field. The Cougars’ defense allowed Ukiah only nine points in the first half, including two points in the first quarter. Rancho Cotate held a 17-9 lead at the half.

The Wildcats cut the Cougars’ lead to five, 27-22, at the end of the third quarter, but Rancho Cotate pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Wildcats 16-8.

Senior Grizzle Enriquez and freshman Leslie Bejaran each added six points to the Cougars cause.

Sophomore Makenna Menton-Porter and Peleti led Rancho Cotate in rebounds with eight and six, respectively.

Tonight, Jan. 20, the Cougars play host to Maria Carrillo of Santa Rosa at 7:30 p.m. They face another daunting task on Tuesday, Jan. 24, when they travel to Santa Rosa to face defending state champion Cardinal Newman for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.