Rancho girls fall to Windsor

Rancho Cotate High’s girls basketball team fell to Windsor 58-54 on Jan. 10 after dominating the first half of the North Bay League game. The Cougars led by 10 points at the half.

Rancho Cotate, 8-6 overall, fell to 0-3 in the NBL.

Juniors Camille Spackman and Natalie Guerrero led the Cougars with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Rancho Cotate travels to Santa Rosa High on Monday, Jan. 16, to face the Panthers and to Petaluma on Wednesday, Jan. 18, to play Casa Grande. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.