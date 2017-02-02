Rancho girls drop two NBL contests

A sluggish first quarter proved the downfall for the Rancho Cotate High School girls’ basketball team against Windsor on Jan. 30.

The Jaguars bolted to a 15-4 lead and never looked back as they defeated the Cougars 55-49 in a North Bay League game in Rohnert Park. The Cougars fell to 2-8 in the NBL and 10-11 overall. The loss was the Cougars’ third consecutive after they defeated Maria Carrillo on Jan. 20.

All but 15 of Rancho Cotate’s scoring came from the tandem of Reilani Peleti and Makenna Menton-Porter, who scored 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Two areas of the game where the Cougars were deficient were from beyond the 3-point arc and from the free-throw line. Rancho Cotate missed on all six of its 3-point attempts and made only 3 of 9 free throws.

Menton-Porter, a sophomore, and junior Camille Spackman were the top rebounders for the Cougars with 11 and 10, respectively. Peleti pulled down seven boards, while Leslie Berjaran had six. Seven of Spackman’s rebounds were on the offensive end. Peleti also had seven steals in the game, and Julia Guerrero had four.

Rancho Cotate plays a home game tonight, Feb. 3, against Santa Rosa, which won the first game between the two teams on Jan. 16. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars are home again on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Casa Grande of Petaluma. That game also tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery 56, Rancho Cotate 40

The Cougars gave the Vikings, the No. 2 team in the NBL, all they could handle in the first half as they trailed at halftime 25-21. But the third quarter was Rancho Cotate’s undoing as they were outscored 20-8 in a home NBL loss.

Spackman was the only Cougar to score in double figures with 12 points, followed by Bejaran with seven. The Cougars actually shot better from beyond the 3-point line (33 percent) than they did from inside the arc (20 percent).