Rancho girls bow out of NCS playoffs

A season where it made big improvements ended on Tuesday night, Feb. 21, for the Rancho Cotate High School girls’ basketball team in a 64-52 loss to Acalanes in the opening round of the North Coast Section Div. II playoffs.

Rancho Cotate ended the season one game below the .500 mark with record of 13-14. The Cougars’ previous three seasons ended with records of 10-16 in 2016, 7-17 in 2015 and 7-19 in 2014.

The Cougars had three players hit the double figures mark in scoring, led by senior Julia Guerrero with 18 points, followed by junior Camille Spackman and senior Reilani Peleti with 12 and 11, respectively.

The loss on the road marked the final game for Peleti, who this season became the first girl in Rancho Cotate history to score 1,000 points in a career. She’ll give up the sneakers for softball cleats next fall when she enrolls at Chico State University.

Spackman, a junior, is next in line to hit the 1,000-point barrier for Rancho Cotate. The Cougars have ample reason for optimism next season, as 10 of the players on the roster are underclassmen and will return next season.

The Cougars had a strong first quarter against the Dons as they raced to a 22-16 lead. But Acalanes remained steady and scored 16 in the second period while Rancho Cotate cooled off and scored only eight in the second to trail by two, 32-30, at halftime.

The Dons took a 47-43 lead after three quarters and pulled away by outpointing Rancho Cotate 17-9 in the fourth.

Acalanes’ Brooke Panfili led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Emma Godfrey and Veronica Marrone with 18 and 15, respectively.