Rancho girls beat El Molino Sophia Perez, senior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the girls’ varsity soccer team, battles a member of the El Molino High School team for the ball during their game Tues. at Cougar Stadium. Rancho defeated El Molino 2-1, giving them their first conference win since the 2014-2015 season.

Photo by Jane Peleti