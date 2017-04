Cyrus Hernandez, junior at Rancho Cotate High School, passes off the baton to freshmen, James Reagan, during the1600 relay at Rancho Wednesday, April 5. Rancho’s track team went up against Ukiah High School at Cougar Stadium. Rancho’s track team defeated Ukiah 66-63. The boys’ 1600 relay team came in first place.

Jane Peleti