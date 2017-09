Makenna Menton Porter, a junior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the Varsity Volleyball teams goes up for the hit during their game against St. Vincent High School on Thursday, August 24 at Rancho. The Lady Cougars have started their pre-season off by winning their first two games, their first league match will be against Windsor High School on September 12 and played at Rancho.

Jane Peleti