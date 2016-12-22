Rancho Verde residents fear sale of park

By: Dave Williams

Several Rohnert Park mobile homeowners may be forced to relocate if Goldstein sells land

Residents of Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park are feeling more than uneasy during this holiday season. In fact, they’re downright scared because the owner has announced plans to sell the park on which their mobile homes stand in January.

What’s more, the residents don’t know if he’s going to sell the park to a developer or whether he’ll sell it to another mobile home park operator. Nearly 200 people gathered at the Rohnert Park Community Center on Monday night, Dec. 19, to hear from representatives from the City of Rohnert Park and to voice their feelings about the pending sale.

Should the park be sold to a developer who wants to do something else with the property, then nearly 290 families will be forced to find lots elsewhere. If it is sold to another mobile home park operator, there will be no need for them to relocate.

The owner of the park is James F. Goldstein, famous for being an NBA super fan who travels to games throughout the country. He is recognizable because of his flamboyant wardrobe.

If Goldstein’s decision is to sell to a developer, he’ll have to go through a conversion process, which includes having the City of Rohnert Park rezone the property for other uses. That could be a lengthy process.

Jeffrey Beiswenger, Rohnert Park’s planning commissioner, led the meeting and tried to answer questions from the audience. City Manager Darrin Jenkins also was in attendance but was not there in an official capacity.

“We have not received an application for a mobile home park conversion yet,” Beiswenger told the audience.

The city has not control over whom Goldstein can sell his property to if he desires.

“They’re not required to tell us their going to sell,” he said. But there are some options for the residents should Goldstein opt to sell to a developer.

Goldstein must first submit a notice to convert, followed by giving a residential group the opportunity to purchase the park. A permit application cannot be filed until the first two things have occurred. After the permit application has been filed, there has to be an educational public meeting and then a public hearing. The permit application requires a conversion impact report that addresses available replacement housing in Rohnert Park and Sonoma County as well as a relocation and purchase assistance plan. The relocation and purchase assistance plan describes the program for relocation will include measures to reduce impacts on park residents (mitigation).

Rancho Verde resident Margaret Cantwell said being forced to relocate would just about destroy her financially.

“It would cost me close to $30,000 to move my 12-year-old unit…where?” she asked. “There is nowhere in Rohnert Park. My home is three bedrooms and two full baths with a nice yard. My rent is under $900 per month, so apartment living is out of the question. So where do we go when my income is below average and three out of four of us living in my home are disabled. Do I just leave my home and have nothing to show for it so developers can bulldoze it to the ground?”

State law caps the amount of mitigation measures that may be required. It states that a city “may require, as a condition of the change, the owner to take steps to mitigate any adverse impact of the conversion. The steps required to be taken to mitigate shall not exceed the reasonable costs of relocation.”

Jenkins said Goldstein has tried to get around these requirements by asking the City of Rohnert Park to condemn the entire mobile home park, which he said would save Goldstein lots of money on taxes.

“We’re not going to do it,” Jenkins said. “He’s tried this in other cities.”

Jenkins said Rancho Verde residents have received letters from Goldstein claiming they’ve tried to reach out to the city on three separate occasions but were denied. Jenkins scoffed at that notion, saying we’ve already met with them.

Ken Sutton, president of the Rancho Verde Homeowners Association, said Goldstein is engaging in a game of divide and conquer by trying to pit the park residents against the city. But he urged the residents to stand together and stand strong. He also expressed confidence in Rohnert Park’s city council.

“We’re not going to be bullied, lied to or scared into quitting and letting them take over,” Sutton said. “The city council has stood up for us again and again. They’ve done nothing to make me believe they’ll cower now.”