Rancho Verde residents call on RP council for help

Editor’s note: Residents of the Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park in Rohnert Park face an uncertain future as the owner of the park plans to sell it this year. Should the park be sold to a developer who wants to do something else with the property, then nearly 290 families will be forced to find lots elsewhere. If it is sold to another mobile home park operator, there will be no need for them to relocate. The residents collectively have penned the following letter to the Rohnert Park City Council.

On behalf of all residents and the 299 homeowners at Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park, we are here today to ask our city leaders to step in and help us save our homes and these mobile home units from being taken away from us by developers who have only their own best interests in mind in a community where they are trying to evict the most vulnerable population in this county for their own benefit to step up and hear us out.

In the wake of the Oakland warehouse fire, we would expect our own city leaders to heed the call and help those of us who are of the lowest income and most vulnerable to save our homes.

These tin shacks are our mansions, our American dream. They house families with young children, the elderly, retired individuals and the disabled. We are people with nowhere else to go where we can have this same quality of life in this town or even in this county. We feel fortunate and proud to be able to support ourselves and have the opportunity to own our own homes.

Our homes matter, too. Does yours? Would you abandon your home for the sake of developers? Or would you fight for your right to be treated with respect and dignity? Please help us. That’s why we elected you.

It would cost up to $30,000 or more to move a unit to where? And some are too old to move, so these people are literally being left out in the cold. And some people just bought their units from realtors who never told them they might lose them to a developer that’s trying to sell the park.

How unfair is that for those people too?

There is nowhere in Rohnert Park. These rent-controlled spaces are under $1,000 per month, so apartment living is out of the question. So, where do people go when their income is below average? Do they just leave their home and have nothing to show for it so developers can bulldoze it to the ground?

We are sure you noticed the homeless population living in Rohnert Park. This issue cannot be ignored. They are everywhere – some old, many young. Kids that grew up in this town cannot leave home and become independent because of expensive housing. Many of us are stuck in limbo living with our parents or having to move out of Sonoma County to Central California just to have a roof over our head. And Central California is losing affordable housing, too! It is very disturbing and depressing.

We know you are caring people. That’s why you chose a public office to which to dedicate yourselves. To fight for the rights of this city’s tax paying residents who live in this town. Not developers who don’t.

We are asking you, as the representatives of our city to help us set the example and do what it takes to help us help you win the fight for our right to maintain the quality of life we work so hard to maintain every day. Together we can make Rohnert Park an example of how a city fought big money developers who come to little communities like ours and bully low-income residents like us and city governments like ours. All of us residents will fight together beside you and help us change these loophole laws that these big developers are exploiting to destroy our community. We have the ability and have the opportunity to become his nation’s shining example for change.

If you choose to let us help the city stop this nationwide epidemic, Rohnert Park will be forever remembered as the friendly city that set the example for change and preservation of affordable housing. We have created an organization to launch our campaign.

Please visit our new website at www.LiveYourDreamsAwake.org and join us in this fight for our rights to not be bullied by special interest groups anymore.

Let’s do this together. You have our support. Please work together with us to figure out a way to make sure this city and Rancho Verde Mobile Home Park is kept intact as a rent-controlled property.

This can be a win for the residents, the city and the whole nation for doing the right thing by preserving a section of the city’s affordable housing. We will be bullied no more! We’ll stand by you too.

Rancho Verde residents

Rohnert Park