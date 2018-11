The senior varsity football players pose around their head coach, Coach Hotaling, after their game Fri., Oct. 26. Rancho played against Ukiah High School during their senior game at Cougar Stadium. Rancho defeated Ukiah 62-0 and earned first seed in the playoffs. During the first round of playoffs, Rancho defeated Casa Grande 55-7. Rancho now moves on to the quarterfinals and will go up against American Canyon on Monday at Cougar Stadium.