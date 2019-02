Rancho Cotate High School seniors and members of the wrestling team, Nik Oba, Blake Thompson, Paine Garrett and Sean Hansen, were honored during Senior Night prior to their match against Piner High School. While the seniors did not wrestle their senior night, due to Piner having to forfeit in their weight classes, Rancho defeated Piner 42-24 and are the NBL Redwood Champions. The boys’ varsity wrestling team were named the NBL Redwood Champions for their winning season.

Photo by Jane Peleti