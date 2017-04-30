Rancho Lacrosse

Senior girls being honored at their last home game

Rancho Cotate high school seniors, Sierra Bonilla, Corrinne Ladner, Riley Moore and Lupe Tovar Alvarez, are surrounded by family as they are honored at Senior Night during their last home Lacrosse game Monday evening at Cougar Stadium. Rancho played against Sonoma Academy. Unfortunately, the Cougar girls did not take home the win as Sonoma defeated them 9-5.

Rancho Cotate High School seniors, Alex Hernandez, Keegan Leighty, Ryan Holt and Tyler Cox, are surrounded by family as they are honored at Senior Night during their last home Lacrosse game Monday evening at Cougar Stadium. Rancho played against Sonoma Academy.

Photos by Jane Peleti