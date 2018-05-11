Rancho High top 20 for class of 2018

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Academic Achievement Awards for Rancho Cotate High School, 2018 were given out Friday evening at St. Elizabeth’s hall with a packed room of seniors along with their parents and siblings.

Matt Transue was Master of Ceremony for the evening with Amie Carter, principal of the Ranch greeting the many guests. The Ranch’s concert choir entertained the crowd and a delicious dinner was served; the junior class and their parents served the senior class along with their parents. Susan Adams was the main speaker emphasizing support systems from parents and friends.

The Academic Achievement Awards program began back in 1960 within the Petaluma School District. The first awards at the Rancho Cotate High School were presented to the top four students in the class of 1968. The four students were Mary Golis, Camilla Gray, James Panttaja and Barry Santero. Looking through the long list of names, Philip Terriblini was in the class of 1969, Charmagne Amantite was in the class of 1982 while Amie Breeze was in 1989.

The purpose of the program is to honor the students who have attained high academic ranking and achievement. All high school courses are used to compute the grade point average of each student. Now, recognition and cash awards are given to the ‘Top Twenty’ graduating seniors from the Ranch.

Taylor Singh was the first on stage with high praises coming from Transue. She has been on the Girls’ Golf team since a freshman, having been team captain and the top golfer for three years. Besides being an incredible student she is currently number one in her class. Singh is gunning for a California UC and would like to be an attorney.