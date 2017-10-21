Rancho Cougars are scheduled to play the first ever Monday night game

Members of the Rancho Cotate High School varsity football team begin their practice by stretching out. The team has been forced to practice indoors at Sports City in Cotati as the air quality is still poor due to the deadly fires that have ravaged the North Bay since the night of Oct. 8. Rancho's Homecoming game, which was scheduled for October 13, was cancelled due to the fires and that game will not be made up. The school is now scrambling to reschedule all Homecoming festivities. Rancho football is scheduled to play the first ever Monday night football on Oct. 23 against Cardinal Newman High School. The teams will battle it out at Cougar Stadium in a non-league game, but it will count for playoff seedings. Take a break from all the stress of the fires and come enjoy what will be a great game against the two best teams in the NBL.