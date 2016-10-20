Rancho Cotati to honor 50 years of homecoming queens

One of the highlights from the Rancho Cotate High School 50th anniversary celebration is expected to center around this year’s homecoming queen presentation.
Jessica Holman, the school’s student government leadership advisor and one of the people spearheading the organization of the celebration, has invited every previous Rancho Cotate High homecoming queen to participate in this year’s celebration.
At halftime of tonight’s game, the school will crown its 50th homecoming queen. In normal years, the previous homecoming queen would place the tiara on the crown of the new queen.
But at halftime this year, the earliest queen who attends the ceremony will crown the new queen.
Between tonight’s junior varsity and varsity games, there will be the class council float parade and the presentation of the Spirit Tunnel as well as a pregame performance by the Rancho Cotate High School Marching Band.
At halftime, there will be the presentation of previous queens and the crowning of the new queen.
More than half the former queens, according to Holman, have committed to participating in this event.
Rancho Cotate also crowns a homecoming king, but really, homecomings are, or at least should be, always about the queen.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, the school will host a queen’s brunch for previous queens as well as their families and current/former Rancho Cotate faculty and staff. The brunch is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the multi-purpose room on the Rancho Cotate campus. The past Rancho Cotate homecoming queens are:
1967 Queen Jill Jones
1968 Candy Mitzel
1969 Dawn Eggert
1970 Patty Eggert
1971 Joan Peterson
1972 Lori Maffia
1973 Arlene Otani
1974 Denise Berger
1975 Diane Bonomi
1976 Shelly Richitk
1977 Cheryl Bonomi
1978 Sherry Hardeman
1979 Maureen Sheehy
1980 Tracy Gregonis
1981 Rhonda Birdsong
1982 Deanna Bacigalupi
1983 Paige Collins
1984 Missy Young
1985 Lisa Hoffer
1986 Dorecca Poueu
1987 Cody Powell
1988 Christina Nagle
1989 Pennie Collins
1990 Rozvita Pehar
1991 Lisette Lemus
1992 Sarah Pearson
1993 Nerisa Poueu
1994 Cristina Ortenzi
1995 Luisa Poueu
1996 Adrienne Korbel
1997 Monica Ohkubo
1998 Mackenzie Burt
1999 Jenny Charles
2000 Siu Palu
2001 Ashley Thurston
2002 Katie O’Connell
2003 Marcella Burns
2004 Jessica Torre
2005 Rebecca Luna
2006 Ashley Buescher
2007 Amie Bradley
2008 Bridget Shaw
2009 Rosie Campagna
2010 Ashley Donahoe
2011 Jocelyn Bishop
2012 Alissa Hickling
2013 Arianna Whisler
2014 Jenna Giordano
2015 Allison Newhouse