Rancho Cotate - student of the month for the new school year

Rancho Cotati High School

Nineteen students were nominated for Rancho Cotate’s first Student of the Month celebration for the 2017/18 school year. They were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the RCHS Associated Student Body class and the College and Career Center and all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude. September Students of the month include: (pictured) Angel Velasco, Michael Miller, Karla Gutierrez, Beshoy Yousif, Sara Lerch, Sebastian Chavez, Patricia Vasquez, Lennyn Morales, Rebekah Pehur, Cesar Basulto Brambila, Rogelio Cisneros, Naydelin Lorenzo Xala​ (not pictured) Sherley Dessin, Dante Canty, Tyson Robinson, Jazmine Grudzielanek, Ashley Barella and Kyle Novak

Also pictured is ASB Morale Commissioner, Kanoa Lua, who high-fived all nominees as they received their certificates.

Photo courtesy of Jessica Holman