Rancho Cotate football discusses NFL players taking a knee and the importance of free speech

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

As the controversy of NFL football players taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem took the country and the Trump administration by storm last week, Coach Gehrig Hotaling of the Rancho Cotate High School Varsity football team, said he would be OK with his players taking a knee as a way of expressing their views and opinions.

Last weekend during Sunday football, several teams, such as the San Francisco 49ers, some Detroit Lions players, a few Cleveland Browns team members, as well as few members from the Dallas Cowboys, took a knee or locked arms during the national anthem, a symbol of silent protest, often used in the 1960s Civil Rights protest.

While the locking arms symbol received little heat and controversy from the president and others, the act of taking a knee during the singing of the national anthem did, prompting Trump to call the players who knelt a, “Son of a bitch,” saying they should be fired.

While some have said, this act is disrespectful to the flag and the county, many are saying that it is an act of free speech and expression of political opinion, one that sports players have been known to express in years past during the Civil Rights movement.

Even though the act of kneeling is still a hot topic met with many different opinions as to whether it’s appropriate, Hotaling said he would be fine with it if his players wanted to take a knee, since he said participating in politics and expressing opinion on heated issues is good for young people to take part in if desired.

“I told the team, I understand if there are some mixed feelings about how things are going in our country right now and all that I ask you is that if you plan on staging a protest during the national anthem that you at least talk to me about it beforehand,” Hotaling said.

Hotaling also said it would be up to the individual player to make that decision for themselves and that players, especially young adults should have a chance to express their own opinions.

“Everybody has their own beliefs and that is what makes our country great, is that everybody has the right to express themselves however they wish and I respect that,” Hotaling explained.

While none of Hotaling’s players have participated in the silent protest of taking a knee, he did say it has been a big topic of discussion in his sports management class.

“It has been a big topic of discussion and we have talked about it for a long time as far as our team goes,” Hotaling said.

Michelle Rivera, who has two sons new to the Rancho varsity team, says she too would be all right if they wanted to partake in the silent protest. Rivera agreed with Hotaling, saying ultimately, if it comes down to the individual to decide if they want to take a knee.

“To me, I think the point has been made… I wouldn’t like to see it all season but if they (the Rancho players), did it for a game, that would be fine, but I also think it is something up to the individual to decide,” Rivera said.

When asked what she thinks the “point” of the protest is she said, “I think it is for equality and the fair treatment of everyone.”

So far, other Bay Area high school football teams have participated in some form of silent protest during the national anthem. Bellarmine College Prep School in San Jose had several players take a knee during their September 29 game according to The Mercury News.

However, Hotaling also said he thinks it is important for young adults to have a voice, express opinions and learn to be able to participate in the collective democracy.

“I think one of the most important things they can do as citizens in our country is to be involved in politics and some are involved to a certain degree, some more than others and that’s fine, but I think that (participation) is very important,” Hotaling said.