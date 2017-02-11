Rancho Cotate earns high praise from WASC

Rancho Cotate High School received an outstanding evaluation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges last week.

The school’s extracurricular activities and sports programs earned high praise from WASC, with specific compliments going to Unity Week, which is four days dedicated to cultural awareness. This year's Unity Week is Feb. 14-17 and will include more than 65 presentations and performances.

Also, the eighth annual Poetry Out Loud competition was held, and after two rounds of beauty poems, freshman Kylie Perry was the winner, followed by Dana Harrison in second place and Tori Millendez in third.