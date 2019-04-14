Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa

Sports
April 14, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Jaguars crush Cougars Rain does not stop Credo softball Tech High Reim swimming Rancho ends losing streak Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Race to the stars Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Parker reaches for a basket Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Game on home turf Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway SSU Smith blocks INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Tech Titans: A Band of brothers and sisters Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Cougars clash with Cardinals Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational A much-needed win RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Backhanding very nicely Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars I am the leader of the pack Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team A solar car will be on the track Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas Finding victory in defeat Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Winding up for an out Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 RP prepares for opening day Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard Strong showing at Hornet Invitational 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Seawolves place first Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Tam defeats Cougars Tigers sweep it all! Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Rancho beat Ross Valley Cronin is safe Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Racing begins March 9th Is the ball in there? Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Will I do it? Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure Alfaro makes a hit

Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa

  • Manning Merino of the Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club U14 team jumps and throws to score a point during their game against the Santa Rosa Steelheads Sun., April 7. The teams played against each other at Cougar Stadium and Rancho took the win beating Santa Rosa 9-6. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
April 12, 2019

The Rancho Cotate Lacrosse 14U Team continued their undefeated streak Sun., April 7 when they crushed the Santa Rosa Lacrosse 14U Team, 9-6, in a home game held at Rancho Cotate High School. 

The victory leaves Rancho Lacrosse with nine wins and zero losses for the season. Of course, Sunday’s game wasn’t the first one against Santa Rosa Lacrosse. They’ve played the team three times before and come out ahead with every encounter, but Sun. was different. Rancho Lacrosse started off slow. They lacked the normal fire which had carried them to that point in the season. The problem, as Rancho Lacrosse coach Mario Merino explained, was simply that the team was fatigued from their game a few days prior in Mendocino. 

“We’ve had two games every single weekend and we just went up to Mendocino so we came out a little flat,” Merino said. “Then they had a good pep talk, our stick skills came back together, and effort returned to levels of the team that won us our season so far.” 

For the first half the two teams stood evenly matched. While it was a stalemate, it was a shifting one; whenever one side managed a breakaway the other swiftly countered with one of their own, and it wasn’t until the third quarter that Rancho managed to build a lead. A large portion of the thanks for the break in the stalemate goes to Rancho Lacrosse’s Manning Merino, son of Mario Merino. Of the nine goals scored by Rancho Lacrosse, Manning pulled in five of them, three of which were in the first half. 

The first real breakaway for Rancho arrived when Manning collided at the midfield line with Santa Rosa’s Brian Cvitanovic. Helmet met helmet in a plastic echo heard all the way in the stands. Manning recovered first, however, and scooped up the ball, charging Santa Rosa’s goal. Slow to respond, Santa Rosa failed to muster a proper defense and Manning slipped between the defenders and flicked the ball into the net. 

“These guys have been nothing but hustling, playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Merino said. “When I talk to them I tell them that it’s about the team. Don’t do it for yourself, don’t do it for me. Do it for the team.” But Santa Rosa had a response. It came in the form of Reed Sherman, who, in a span of just a few minutes of play time, participated in a pair of goals which that gave Santa Rosa the lead for the first and only time of the game. 

The rally started when Sherman swept in from the side of the field to scoop up the ball after his teammates had dislodged it from a Rancho forward. He shook off a couple of hard slaps from Rancho defenders, but in doing so Rancho left open a gap in their defensive pattern for Sherman to tie things up. Half a minute later Sherman assisted his teammate, Jack Larson, for a quick goal that gave Santa Rosa the lead. 

Yet those few points were a brief blip in a game otherwise dominated by Rancho Lacrosse. 

Rancho regained the edge when their Tyler Nixon twisted between two Santa Rosa defenders for an easy goal. Jose Calvillo followed up Nixon’s point with one of his own a few minutes later with a shot from midfield, as did Charlie Carrancho. Santa Rosa managed two points in the fourth quarter, but they weren’t enough to catch up. 

“They’re a good team. That’s our third time losing to them and every game is a battle,” Santa Rosa coach, Anthony D’Amico, said “It does grate a little. Last time we played them it was a double overtime loss.”

The Rancho Lacrosse 14U boys will have a rematch with Santa Rosa this Sat., April 13 at Rancho Cotate High School.