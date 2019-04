On Tues. March 26 the City of Rohnert Park recognized the Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls’ Basketball team with a letter of recognition for their outstanding 2019 Basketball season winners of the NBL Redwood division and winning a NCS playoff game for the first time in school history. The Rancho Cotate Girls Varsity Basketball team ended the season with a record of 25 wins and 5 losses.

Photo courtesy of Dave Phillips