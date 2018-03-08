Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February

They were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the RCHS Associated Student Body class and the College and Career Center and all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude.

RCHS Students are: Andrew Sola, Jacob Greiner, Aiden Streeter, Frank Alonso Orellana, Joey Adams, Angel Cardenas, Amanda Knox, Gracie Pallas, Hannah Coffman, Darius Naro, Alea Droker, Denisse Camacho, Kaila Misi, James Wells, Bianca Raffety, Nyema Mitchell, Starr Soon, Alexia Mancilla, Jelder Vargas and Linda Mendoza Logato. Also pictured is ASB Morale Commissioner, Kanoa Lua, who high-fived all nominees as they received their certificates.

Photo courtesy Jessica Holman