Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February 

Kids & Pets
March 8, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Technology High School hosts first STEAM Showcase Is the stray you’ve been feeding looking a lot rounder? Happy Birthday Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for the week of Feb. 26 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill recipients Hahn School Lifeskill recipients for 3rd through 5th grade Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners - Feb. 21 Monte Vista Student Builders - Feb. 27 Baby, it’s cold out there The Kindness Committee Monte Vista Student Builders for Feb. 20 Penngrove Lifeskill winners for Feb. 14 The magic of microchips Penngrove Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 7 Would you adopt to certain people? Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 9 John Reed Citizen of the week winners for Feb. 6 Monte Vista Student builders for Feb. 6 Sex scandal hits the animal welfare world Penngrove School Lifeskill winners Jan. 31 Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill winners for week of Jan. 29 University Elementary School Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Waldo School Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Feb. 5 Hahn School Lifeskill recipients Pre-K through 2nd-grade-January Hahn School Lifeskill recipients 3rd through 5th-grade-January Monte Vista School Student Builders for Jan. 30 Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 24 “Critter Gitter” singing about pet care Local children form their own kindness committee Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 17 Rescued animals should stay close to home University Elementary School Lifeskill Award recipients for Jan. 23 Penngrove Lifeskill award winners Jan. 10 Monte Vista Student Builders for Jan. 23 Rancho Cotate High School Students of the month for January Why you should volunteer at the RP Animal Shelter Richard Crane Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Jan. 12 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Jan. 8 Oldies but goodies: Senior dogs find loving homes John Reed Citizens of the week for Jan. 9 John Reed Citizens of the week for Dec. 19 Do you know you should tag your pet?

Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February

  • Photo by Jessica Holman

March 9, 2018

Rancho Cotate Students for the months of January and February 

They were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the RCHS Associated Student Body class and the College and Career Center and all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude.

 RCHS Students are: Andrew Sola, Jacob Greiner, Aiden Streeter, Frank Alonso Orellana, Joey Adams, Angel Cardenas, Amanda Knox, Gracie Pallas, Hannah Coffman, Darius Naro, Alea Droker, Denisse Camacho, Kaila Misi, James Wells, Bianca Raffety, Nyema Mitchell, Starr Soon, Alexia Mancilla, Jelder Vargas and Linda Mendoza Logato. Also pictured is ASB Morale Commissioner, Kanoa Lua, who high-fived all nominees as they received their certificates.

Photo courtesy Jessica Holman