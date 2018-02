Nathan Sanchez, Martin Flores, Marcus Hernandez, Daniel Carreras, Troy Njenga, Saul Razo, Javier Quintero, Cesar Basulto Brambila, Adrian Fontanelli, Zac Zurevell, Kobie Silva and Paco Sandoval of the boys’ varsity soccer team, were honored prior to their game against Santa Rosa High School Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Cougar Stadium. The whole team, especially the seniors were all smiles after the game as they defeated Santa Rosa 3-1 and landed a spot in playoffs.

Jane Peleti