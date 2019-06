Rancho Cotate High School students for May

Twenty students received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude. Santiago Olivera, Jaylynn Shortridge, Carlos Perez Pacheco, Jessica Phillips, Dianna Santorineos, Nafe Nafe, Clarissa Morales, Claire Fisher, Sofia Franzini, Gabriela Iris Kasenda, Lisandro Cisneros, Monique Cortes, Kevin Darnell, Jordan Rodgers, Jayden Herrera, Dante Canty, Dominic Morrison, Charlie Tawasha and Thanita Thammakarnthitikhun.

Photo Courtesy of Rancho Cotate High School