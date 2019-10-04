Rancho Cotate High School student of the month of September for kindness

All students received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude.

RCHS Students of the month include: ​ Fautua “Tua” Tuaua, Nyema Mitchell, Alondra Acosta, Connor Mentz, Jess Teixeira, Brandon Wessels, Giovanni “Gino” Mencarini, Alina Reid, Julisha Martinez, James McIntyre, Sarah Nofal, Sarah Potter, Max Jones, Sierra Reid, Liam Keaney, Tule Striplen, David Zepada Acosta, Nyema Mitchell, Anjelina Perdomo Rebollo, Carlos Martinez, Kylah Whiteacre, Ciara Janosa, Christina Vasquez O’Neal, Gianni Gigliello, Carsen Millstone, Daniel Nava and Annie Sanchez Perez.

Photo by Jane Peleti