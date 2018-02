Asialyn Alvaraz, Sonia Enriquez, Erin Moss, Kyline Bellotti, Jennifer Quintero, Haley Fowler, Caitlyn Cazares and Mariana Aquilar-Lopez of the girls’ varsity soccer team, were honored during Senior Night prior to their game against Montgomery High School Friday, Feb. 9 at Rancho. The seniors were announced and presented with gifts from their team mates. Rancho did not go home with the win as Montgomery defeated them 10-1.

Jane Peleti