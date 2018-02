LaTroy Buckley, Ryan Matteri, Tate Little, Fredrick Mbithi and Levi Hinkle of the boys’ varsity basketball team, were honored during Senior Night prior to their game against Maria Carrillo High School Friday, Feb. 9 at Rancho. The team went on to play an exciting game but were not able to get the win. Maria Carrillo defeated Rancho 64-47. Jane Peleti