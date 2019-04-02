Rancho Cotate High School-Students of the month for Feb. and March

When receiving certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominate students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance, and attitude. RCHS Students of the month include: Jillian Kelly, Charles Woodside, Fatua (Tua) Fautua, Kanoa Lua, Kathleen Naro, Nyema Mitchell, Rubin Ramirez, Isabel Garcia, Nathan Bertozzi Barber, Gerardo Torres, Ousmani Williams, Isabel Cruz, Timothy Yarnal, Tabitha Van Deren, Elijah Ortega, Andres Figueroa, Steven Gil Giles, Randell Zuniga, Ivan Zamudio, Jessica Phillips, Maria Naiga, Makenna Menton Porter, Makenzy Millsap, Nafe Nafe, Dianna Santorineos, Christina Palmigiano, Madison Monroe, Rylee Hall, Secilia Sanchez, Sarah Potter, Kamron Johnson, Diana Blancas and Gianni “Giggy” Gigliello. Also pictured is ASB Morale Commissioners, Kayli Sciacca and the Cougar mascot.

Photo by Jane Peleti