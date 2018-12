Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov.

Christian Flores, Anthony Clark, Trevious Grant, Clarissa Morales, Dianna Santorineos, Jessica Phillips, Makenna Mentor Porter, Melissa Pamatmat, Serena Pen, Donna Rodriguez Mejia, Gianina Mencarini, Faith Stockton, Jonathan Vasquez, Santiago Martin de la Torre, Isabela Hernandez Altamirano, Carla Cedeno, Jacob Wise, Kelsey Gopar, Yasmin Banuelos Deigado, Jennifer Seibold and Abigail Mitchell. Also shown are ASB Morale Commissioners, Kayli Sciacca and Morris Brice. They all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude.

Photo by Jane Peleti