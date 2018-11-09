Kids & Pets
Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October

  • Photo courtesy of RCHS

November 9, 2018

Sixteen Rancho Cotate High School students were awarded Student of the Month in recognition of Curiosity for the month of October. They all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance and attitude. RCHS Students of the month are: Carlos Espinoza Sagrero, Fautua Tuaua, Keyonee Neal, Ashley Magee, Madison Monroe, Maria Naiga, Surbi Jain, Kristen Martinez, Kayley Silberman, Jayden Herrera, Shannen Hansen, Isabel Garcia, Isabella Rosenbaum, Emily Davis, Adrian Estrella and Isabella Rosenbaum. Also pictured ASB Morale Commissioner, Kayli Sciacca.