Rancho Cotate High School

24 students were awarded Students of the Month for the month of October

They were treated to a luncheon sponsored by the RCHS Associated Student Body class and the College and Career Center and all received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance, and attitude.

Jaskaran Singh, Ashlee Peterson, Tyson Robinson, Ian Ferry, Olivia Case, Alexander Burns, Colby Stewart, Natalie Stockham, Faith Cincera, Clayton Yerion, Gabe Taylor Yamanoha, Trevor Lee, Alessandro Olivo, Makari Russell, Gustavo Flores, Isabel Lozano Comacho, Daniel Nava, Daisy Sanchez Corrales, Julie Phan, Alicia Solórzano, Jesus Acosta, Ian Ferry, Nicole rodriguez and Brittany Talbot.​ Also pictured is ASB Morale Commissioner, Kanoa Lua, who high-fived all Nominees as they received their certificates.