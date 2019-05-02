Rancho Cotate HS students for the month of April- Perseverance

Twenty students received certificates for their achievements. Individual teachers nominated students based not just on superior academic achievement, but marked improvement in academics, behavior, attendance, and attitude. RCHS Students of the month include: Skyler Donleavy, Aaron Barajas, Khalil Tams, Tyson Robinson, Madison O Mara, Isaac Munger, Joseph Pellegrini, Maleia Terry, Layla Benzor, Victoria Krupansky, Jayvion Scott, Kevin Darnell, Diego Baez Chia, Hollie Espinoza, Teagan Irish, Jazmin Perez Gonzalez, D’Vante Yoshikawa, Angleina Espinoza, Romani Hughes and Danny Glover​. Also pictured is the Cougar mascot.

Photo by Jane Peleti